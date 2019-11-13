Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a car in the Memorial Drive area of Chicopee early Wednesday evening.

Chicopee Police were called to a pedestrian accident at Memorial Drive and Britton Street around 4:09 p.m. Officers arrived to find a woman who was struck, suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken to an area hospital. The police department’s accident reconstruction team is currently investigating the crash.

Traffic on Memorial Drive is down to one northbound lane and drivers are advised to drive with caution.

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more details.