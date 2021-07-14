Woman struck and killed by car on Springfield sidewalk was an AIC employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re learning more about the victim of a deadly pedestrian accident that occurred on Wilbraham Road on Tuesday near the American International College campus.

According to the Hampden DA’s office, 65-year-old Margaraet “Lani” Kretschmar of Agawam was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle near 175 Wilbraham Road. AIC’s website said “Lani” worked as an executive assistant to the president of the Board of Trustees. According to the DA, she was in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown who lives in the neighborhood nearby described what he saw.

Brown said, “When I was jogging the area it looked like a crime scene, it was a scary situation. Since you been out there you see people speeding by, it’s been an issue.”

Brown said he’s in conversations with AIC officials and the mayor to install new, safer crosswalks on Wilbraham Road, and he is confident it’ll get done. He’d like to see a raised one, which could hopefully discourage drivers speeding down the road.

There are a couple of 20 mph speed limit signs on that road, but that speed is only for when local schools are in session.