Woman suffers multiple burn injuries after porch fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a porch fire on Tyler Street late Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News crews were called to 213 Tyler Street, where they found the back porch of a home burning around 2:48 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished.

A 65-year-old woman inside the home was taken to an area hospital with what Capt. Tetreault describes as superficial burns to her face and both arms. She is also being treated for smoke inhalation.

The porch fire caused $10,000 in damage.

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be careless disposal of smoking materials.