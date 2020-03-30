Woman to face felony charges after allegedly spitting on officers, claiming she has COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman will face felony charges after she allegedly spat on two officers and claimed to have COVID-19 during an incident in Springfield early Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers received a report of a woman violating a restraining order and refusing to leave a house on Marsden Street around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the woman, 48-year-old Michelle Pelotte, who they believed was under the influence.

Pelotte allegedly refused to cooperate with officers then began spitting at and on them while claiming she has COVID-19. According to Walsh, Pelotte has a history of assault and battery against police officers. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and will be arrested on two felony charges.

The officers filled out unprotected exposure forms and were seen at the Baystate’s Emergency Department. It is currently unknown if the woman actually exposed them to COVID-19.

“Behavior like this that puts the lives of the public or our officers at risk will not be tolerated. The officers now have to wait for results, which isn’t easy for anyone because of this person’s reckless behavior,” said Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also released a statement when he learned about the incident.