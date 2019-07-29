Woman who crashed car into neighbor’s pool, “okay”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire were called to 39 Weymouth Street Sunday morning to find a 2003 Mercury Sable sticking out of a swimming pool.

The driver was a 91-year-old woman who lives just across the street at 48 Weymouth Street.

The homeowner’s daughter, Jill Goguen, told 22News, when she saw the photo she quickly recognized it was the neighbor’s car.

Goguen said they’re very close with the woman, saying, “she’s part of our family.”

Springfield Fire told 22News, the woman lost control of her car while backing up and backed across the street between two houses. She went through bushes, a wooden fence and right into the pool.

Goguen said thankfully her next-door neighbor had been walking his dog at the time of the crash and jumped to the woman’s rescue.

Goguen told 22News, if he hadn’t been there, “it could’ve been worse.” 22News spoke with the driver briefly. She did not wish to go on camera, but assured us she was “okay.”

And with no fence to secure the pool, Goguen said they’ve temporarily put up mesh netting. Goguen said their insurance will have to evaluate the pool to determine the extent of the damage