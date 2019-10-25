Women Business Owners Alliance celebrate businesswoman of the year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women Business Owners Alliance of the Pioneer Valley held its 2019 Businesswoman of the Year celebration Thursday night at the Delaney House in Holyoke.

Patricia Banas, owner and president of Latka Printing in Westfield, received the honor as businesswoman of 2019.

The organization also recognized its outstanding new members including Lori Novis, owner of Mango Fish Art in Easthampton and Andrea Kennedy for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicopee.

The roaring-20’s themed banquet featured live music and encouraged female business owners to collaborate and achieve. Banas, who took over her family’s business as a second-generation owner, had some advice to young women in business.

Banas told 22News, “To have a passion for what they are doing before going into business and to research what the business entails and to reach out to other businesses for advice and to join organizations like the WBOA.”

Banas praised the WBOA for giving business owners a safe place to sound ideas and said the corporate world could do with a little more collaboration like that.