SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women Business Owners Association and Berkshire Bank hosted a social media boot camp today at the UMass Center in Springfield.

People there heard from speakers and learned about artificial intelligence and social media marketing. 22News Spoke with the President of the W.B.O.A. and a Berkshire Bank representative about the importance of growing small businesses.

Lori Kiely & Anita Eliason told 22News, “We find that when people come together to learn and grow their businesses, it just elevates all of our small businesses so that is what the W.B.O.A. represents is a comradery of women business owners elevating their status in business.”

The W.B.O.A. hosts two programs per month at various locations around the state.