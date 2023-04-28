SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 18th annual Women in Business Summit took place Friday and this year marks the first time the event was held in Springfield.

Women business leaders and entrepreneurs from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York gathered at MGM Springfield Friday to share ideas, inspiration, and messages of empowerment at the 18th annual Women and Business Summit. This year’s theme is “Position for Success” and the goal is help women network and build professional growth.

“I hatched this idea of bringing women together so we could talk to each other and support each other but also share resources so we can learn from someone who may be in a place where you want to be,” said Kisha Zullo, Founder of the Women in Business Summit.

Friday’s event included breakout sessions focusing on topics like business communications, building a personal brand, and redefining happiness. The event also donated some of its profits to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.