Women of Springfield’s NAACP host 2020 Census rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Women of the Springfield NAACP held a rally Saturday afternoon, urging every city resident to be counted in the soon to conclude 2020 census.

The women in the NAACP made it possible to become part of the census, urging neighborhood residents to be counted before its too late. And it will be too late after September 30th when the census taking closes.

The rally was held in the courtyard of the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ on Alden street. Their pastor, Bishop Talbert Swan, is President of the Springfield NAACP.

Bishop Swan told 22News that the Census is an important tool in the black community.



“The census is vitally important to the black community. It determines resources. We know that Springfield has been undercounted in the past,” said Swan.

During these final few days before the 2020 census-taking becomes history, city leaders like Swan, as well as concerned citizens groups, have been urging every Springfield resident to be counted.

Swan added, “we’re encouraging all of our people to fill out the census, register to vote, this is a very critical time in our nation. And we’re behind the leaders of the NAACP organizing this rally and event.”

Appropriately enough, the women in the NAACP hosted a rally that they called Operation Count.

They issued a stark reminder that very few days remain that the census books close for ten years, in less than two weeks on Wednesday, September 30th