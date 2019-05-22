‘Women to Watch USA’ kicks off in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly formed western Massachusetts chapter of the national organization ‘Women To Watch USA’ is off to a positive start.

The first of its monthly luncheons at Latitude restaurant in West Springfield attracted a large group of women of different ages. Chapter President Elizabeth Lenart told 22News, ‘Women to Watch USA’ advocates women helping other women.

Guest speaker Debra Mainolfi is a board member of the organization unifying against bullying.

She told 22News, “We have actually had young adults and young children come to us and say we’ve saved their lives. There still is a lot of children out there that are being bullied day after day.”

Women to Watch also held a raffle during Wednesday’s lunch in support of their scholarship program for non-traditional female students.

