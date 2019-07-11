Women’s conference begins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A push to empower women Wednesday night in Springfield, the Royal Heritage ‘I am Queen’ women’s conference began its four-day run.

The event takes place at the Deliverance Center Ministries Church on Springfield Street. This year’s theme is ‘Bust a Move.’

Over the next few days, several speakers will grace the stage all with one goal in mind for women.

“We’re encouraging women and empowering them that whatever it is that they do, or they whatever it is they feel they’ve been called to do, or they feel like their purpose is – is to get up and do that,” said Co-Pastor Johnetta Baymon.

‘I Am Queen’ is free for all women and concludes on Sunday.