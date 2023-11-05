SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Movement Lab hosted “Soulful Sunday” this evening for a celebration of women’s strength.

Sunday night’s “Source of Strength” dinner Cedars Banquet Hall, featured mindfulness exercises, presentations, massage, and self-care activities. The gathering was designed to help women feel refreshed and balanced.

22News spoke with the owner of the Movement Lab about the therapeutic powers of dance.

“It’s an amazing, therapeutic experience to be able to offer to folks who may have had a traumatic experience that they may have had a hard time speaking about it,” said Dr. Arlela Bethel. “This way they can express that and work through goals through just dance and movement.”

The event was also an opportunity for like-minded women to connect and build strength through relationships.