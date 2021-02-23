Women’s Fund of Western Mass and Holyoke Community College partner on leadership program for women

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts announced an eight-week spring training program at Holyoke Community College aimed at women who want to enhance their leadership skills.

The “Women Leaning Into Leadership: Empowering Your Voice” course will be on Zoom on Thursdays, from noon to 1:15 p.m., from March 25 until May 13.

The cost of the eight-week program is $799, but the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts is offering sponsorships of up to $650 to each qualified participant.

Enrollment for the course is limited, to register and apply for a sponsorship, click here.

Each participant in the program will receive 30 minutes of private, one-on-one coaching from the instructor, Annie Shibata Ph.D., who is the owner of Growth Mindset Leadership and Communication Coaching.

“One of the priorities at the Women’s Fund is to help facilitate parity in positions of power and leadership, we would like to see more women in leadership positions across the region, and we are proud to partner with HCC on a program designed to help women become more effective leaders,” said Monica Borgatti, chief operating officer of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.

The participants will learn to better their communication skills, apply new communication techniques, practice mindfulness, distinguish forms of influence and persuasion, assess their leadership strengths, and create plans for their personal career development.