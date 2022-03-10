SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Women’s History Month celebration Thursday at Springfield City Hall highlighted powerful woman from around the state.

The event, spearheaded by State Representative Ayanna Crawford, featured community awards and speeches from prominent local women. Speakers at the event shared personal stories about the women in their lives that have impacted them as well as poems about the beauty of womanhood.

“There’s so many blessings about being women. There’s our joy, there’s our hope, there’s our possibility. There’s the inspiration of our culture,” said Dr. Yvonne Spicer, a former Framingham Mayor.

Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a proclamation declaring March as Women’s History Month in the city.