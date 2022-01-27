Women’s jail in Chicopee earns perfect score in audit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center has earned the distinction of being described as a national model.

The high praise follows an American Correctional Association audit earning the Chicopee women’s facility a 100 percent score, one of the highest in the nation.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi takes pride in the results of that audit, “I think the public should know that their tax dollars are going to the extent of running a top notch 100 percent compliant facility.”

“This audit was extensive and truly examined even the smallest of details of each of our policies and programs,” said Assistant Superintendent Colleen Stocks, who is in charge of the Women’s Correctional Center under Sheriff Cocchi. “Our staff showed the auditors that we run an extremely tight ship and do everything we can to go above and beyond to take care of the women in our custody. I’m proud of the work we do and honored that we received a perfect score.”

“When we did our tour, we were impressed with the outstanding professionalism that your staff showed. They have the knowledge and abilities to do the job that is required of them and they do it in a very professional and outstanding fashion,” James Allen, Chairperson of the American Correctional Association said. “It lets me know that your facility functions in a manner that anybody could be proud of. It’s an outstanding operation.”

The Women’s Correctional Center for Women was completed in 2007 and expanded a decade later to its current maximum of 130 inmates.