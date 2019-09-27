Women’s leadership conference held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Women leading women was the theme of a conference in Holyoke Friday morning.

Friday marked the third annual Women and the Art of Risk leadership conference and it was all about empowering and encouraging women.

Over 200 women from across western Massachusetts listened to powerful woman leaders speak, network and encourage one another. The conference was hosted by The Greater Easthampton and Greater Holyoke Chambers of Commerce.

Now in its third year, the conference continues to grow every year. Executive Director of the Commerce Moe Belliveau told 22News, the event is all about giving local women opportunities to learn and grow.

“Filled with all sorts of opportunities for self-improvement for professional improvement, exploring ideas outside the box so to speak,” Belliveau said.

The conference is hosted every year in September by the Greater Easthampton and Greater Holyoke Chambers of Commerce.

This year it was held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.