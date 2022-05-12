WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some five hundred struggling women Thursday received purses filled with gifts from the Women’s Leadership Council of the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Working with volunteers from the Westfield Woman’s Club, Leadership Council members fanned out across Westfield delivering these gifts to women in need. It’s a spin-off from the highly successful purse giveaway in Springfield earlier this year.

Alice Buckner of the United Way of Pioneer Valley told 22News, “The personal feeling that the women get emotionally when they receive the purses. We saw a lot of emotion.”

She continued, “When we see more people signing up for the food pantry, more people are accessing health, more people calling the Y, that’s just very powerful.”

The Women’s Leadership Council isn’t stopping here. They’re planning a similar giveaway to benefit five hundred Holyoke women needing various forms of assistance.