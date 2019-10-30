Women’s shelter in Holyoke discuss domestic violence at event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Womanshelter Companeras brought out a special speaker Tuesday night as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Dr. Lisa Aronson Fontes recently released the Spanish version of her book “Invisible Chains: Overcoming coercive control in your intimate relationship.”

She held a conversation Tuesday night with people from the community about strategies that abusers use to control their partners, how you can spot the signs, and what you can do about it.

“If somebody has a full and rich life, and their partner is in a bad mood one day and maybe says something nasty, they are pretty resilient,” said Aronson Fontes. “But if the person is all isolated with their partner, they don’t have contact with other people because they have become purposefully cut off, then they become very vulnerable to what the abuser says.”

The book focuses on coercive control, which Dr. Arsonson Fontes said many victims describe as one of the worst parts of domestic violence.

You can reach the Womanshelter Companeras at the numbers listed below:

24-hour Hotline: (413) 536-1628

Toll-Free: (877) 536-1628

Palmer Area: (413) 284-1628

Ware: (413) 967-3435

