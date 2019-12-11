“Wonderfund” gives back to Springfield children in foster care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of children in the state’s foster care system won’t be left out this holiday season thanks to the generosity of others.

Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker visited Springfield on Tuesday evening. The Student Prince and the Fort Restaurant hosted Tuesday evening’s wrap party.

Governor Charlie Baker’s wife, Lauren, is the leader of “Wonderfund”, it’s a nonprofit that serves foster children assigned to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Donors who signed up for this year’s gift drive received a wish list for the child they sponsor.

Baker told 22News, “So you could if you wanted, ask to sponsor one child or 10 children and will get their actual wish list. And when you shop for that child, even though you don’t meet them, you fall in love with them.”

The first lady told 22News in all, 45,000 children across the commonwealth will receive a holiday gift this year, all thanks to the Wonderfund Gift Drive.