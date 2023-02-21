WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club will benefit when the doors open for the new Wood-n-Tap restaurant.

The Hartford Restaurant Group will open its first out-of-state business at the former Carrabba’s on Saturday, March 4th. During their grand opening, proceeds will go to The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Tickets can be purchased for $35 each that include “complimentary food, select beverages, and lots of fun.”

Courtesy: Mary Ellen Fillo, Wood-n-Tap restaurant spokesperson

Wood-n-Tap is located at 955 Riverdale Road in West Springfield and officially opens to the public on March 8th. They currently have 9 locations in Connecticut that offer a casual bar and grill.