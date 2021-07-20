Worcester-based animal shelter offers free services for pets in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester County Based Second Chance Animal Shelter is increasing its presence in western Massachusetts.

Tuesday, the Second Chance van went to the Chicopee Senior Center parking lot to provide free checkups and vaccines for pets.

Lisa Middlebrook told 22News, “We’re trying to get out in the community to help seniors especially those who don’t have a ride or transportation to make it to a set appointment time at the clinic.”

Second chance Animal Shelter opened its Springfield office five years ago.

