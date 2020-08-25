Worcester Bishop Robert McManus to serve as administrator of Springfield Diocese

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While Roman Catholics in western Massachusetts await the appointment of a new bishop, Pope Francis has named Worcester Bishop Robert McManus to serve as apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Springfield.

The seat of Bishop of Springfield is vacant, following the Pope’s appointment of Mitchell Rozanski as Archbishop of St. Louis. Rozanski, who had been bishop of Springfield since 2014, had stayed on as administrator of the Springfield diocese until last week when he made the permanent move to Missouri. He is being formally installed as archbishop on Tuesday.

As apostolic administrator, McManus will oversee the operations of the diocese, until a new Springfield bishop is installed.

“I am humbled by the confidence which the Holy Father has placed in me,” McManus said in a news release sent to 22News. “I look forward to working with the current administration of the Diocese of Springfield as well as meeting the faithful in the diocese from which the Diocese of Worcester was established 70 years ago.”

A native of Providence, Rhode Island, McManus has served as Bishop of Worcester since 2004. He is 69 years old.