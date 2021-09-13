Worcester judge denies motion on Springfield courthouse closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester Superior court judge has denied a motion to keep the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield closed.

Judge Daniel Wrenn issued his ruling Monday afternoon citing a lack of evidence for an emergency restraining order to keep the building shut down. He has called for a substantive hearing where plaintiffs can provide physical evidence and testimony.

According to Attorney Laura Mangini of the law office of Alekman-Ditusa, they are currently considering other options for proceeding with the lawsuits. They continue to receive evidence from workers at the courthouse about the on-going environmental conditions.

The courthouse was shut down on August 25 when Hampden DA Gulluni, Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera and other offices within the building closed their offices due to health concerns rising from the mold and other environmental hazards that had been growing for a number of years.

The building was reopened on September 9, after testing determined mold levels to be safe for people after extensive cleaning and sanitization. However, the air ducts in the building were not tested. At that time Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey and Trial Court Administrator John Bello said 52 dehumidifiers will be running for the next four to five weeks, and they will continue to use air purifiers in the building.

