HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic lights will be out in Holyoke on Tuesday as control boxes are being upgraded.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the Alarm Division will be on Maple and Dwight Streets on Tuesday to upgrade the control box for the traffic lights. The traffic lights on those streets will be out while work is being done.

It is advised to plan your drive accordingly due to the work being done.