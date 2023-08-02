HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department’s Alarm Division will be fixing a traffic light at an intersection in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, they will be upgrading the traffic light wiring at Lincoln and Pleasant Street. There will be lane closures due to the wiring.

It is advised to plan accordingly on Wednesday when traveling in the area. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.