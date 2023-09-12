HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department Alarm Division will be working on the traffic lights at an intersection on Tuesday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, they will be working on the traffic lights at Pleasant Street from Lincoln Street to Fairfield Avenue.

Pleasant Street will be closed at times throughout Tuesday, and it is being advised to plan accordingly when traveling in the area. It is unknown when the road will reopen.