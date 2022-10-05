SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.

Work has steadily continued on the York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing Project despite the rainy conditions, with the rain actually helping move construction along.

22news visited Bondi’s Island earlier on Wednesday afternoon to get an update on the project which, once completed, will help reduce combined sewer overflow discharges into the Connecticut River during storms by around 100 million gallons a year. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be completed by sometime next year.

Katie Shea, the Communications Specialist for Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said, “The rain has actually helped in some ways in bringing the river levels up a little bit so we’re able to move our barges and some of the equipment around. We’re actually in a phase of the project right now where we’re shifting from working on the East side of the river to the west side.”

Right now, three new wastewater pipes are being installed in the bed of the CT river.

The current pipes are old and in need of replacement, with one dating back to 1938. The goal is to have this next phase of connecting the pipes from the east to west side completed before January.