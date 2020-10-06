Work continues on Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction crews have been making progress on one of Springfield’s most anticipated new restaurants.

Signage is up at Wahlburgers at Main and Union Streets in Springfield’s South End. The restaurant chain, owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlburg and their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg, has been planning this location at MGM Springfield for the past two years.

The casual dining eatery had been expected to open earlier this year, but the project had been delayed.

MGM spokesperson Jose Delgado told 22News Wahlburgers’ official opening date has not yet been set.

Hingham-based Wahlburgers has 31 locations in North America, including in the Wahlburgs’ native Boston area, but this will be their first restaurant in western Massachusetts.