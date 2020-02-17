Work stopped on MHA group home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association was shocked when they found out that their contractor for the group home was told to stop construction work.

The MHA is planning to open a group home at 11 Yale Street in Holyoke. They want to renovate a single family home and turn it into a 16-bedroom recovery facility.

But the Massachusetts Department of Labor posted a sign on the building’s front window that said they’ve issued a Cease Work Order due to license and work practice violations.

It said a certified asbestos supervisor must be present at all times while work is being performed.

The group home project has been a subject of controversy in this Holyoke neighborhood. “I want people to get help, but I want the neighbors to be happy,” Chris Brackett told 22News. “There are a lot of young families with young kids and there are obviously questions, but we will see.”

MHA’s Kim Lee said they found out about the DOL’s Cease Work Order on Friday afternoon. She said this is concerning and they want to find out exactly why they posted it.

The DOL was closed Monday due to the President’s Day holiday. Lee said they hope to hear back from the Department of Labor on Tuesday.