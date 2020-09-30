Worker for Dark Horse Gunsmithing in South Hadley pleads guilty to firearm charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to firearm charges on Tuesday.

At the time of when the charges were first brought up, 31-year-old William Scott worked for Dark Horse Gunsmithing in South Hadley. Scott took in a machine gun that was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is required by law.

In addition, back on April 12, 2016 and July 20, 2016, Scott made a false statement on information and failed to maintain records required to be kept by a federal firearms licensee.

Scott pleaded guilty to:

Receipt and possession of unregistered firearms

Making a false statement or representation with respect to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensee

Making false entries in, failing to make appropriate entries in, and failing to properly maintain records as required

U.S. District Court Judge Mark D. Mastroianni has scheduled Scott’s sentencing for February 1, 2021.