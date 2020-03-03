Workshop held in Springfield for National Consumer Protection Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Consumer Protection Week and in order to inform the public, a consumer workshop was held in Springfield Monday.

This event was held Monday morning in the Springfield City Hall rotunda. The goal of Monday’s workshop was to answer the question, and provide information on the latest scams and frauds.

“What we are hearing about most this week is the coronavirus scam. It’s not the virus itself but the emails and the phone calls and the hacking of websites such as the CDC,” Milagros Johnson told 22News. “The CDC website is being cloned so if consumers are looking for tips on how to protect themselves from the virus itself they have to be careful.”

Another popular scam Johnson warned about was IRS scams. Remember the IRS will never call you, so if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, just hang up.