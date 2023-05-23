SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With less than a month to go until summer, restaurants and bars are getting ready for the rush. On Tuesday in Springfield, a workshop was held with an important reminder about safety.

The event offered training and guidance when it comes to state liquor laws as a way to make sure local business owners are up to speed. The workshop was hosted at the Valley Venture Mentors on Bridge Street.

Folks representing a number of restaurants, bars, nightclubs and events arrived to run through different scenarios. State Representative Carlos González said the idea behind the workshop is about prevention rather than intervention. Giving business owners the information and resources they need to follow state liquor laws so they can avoid violations in the future, something that other communities are hoping to replicate.

“We’re seeing a great request from many of our municipalities on public safety prior to the summer months coming when it comes to liquor establishments and how they can plan a successful role,” said Rep. González.

Gonzalez said they started doing this workshop before COVID and plan to do more in the future.