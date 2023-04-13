CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – College of Our Lady of the Elms, along with the St. Augustine Center for Ethics, Religion, and Culture will be presenting the 4th annual Rev. Hugh Crean Distinguished Lecture in Catholic Thought on Thursday, April 20.

According to a release sent to 22News from Elms, the annual Rev. Hugh Crean Distinguished Lecture was established through an endowment made by B. John (Jack) and Colette Dill to honor the legacy of Rev. Hugh Crean and recognize his academic work at Elms College and his pastoral ministry throughout the Diocese of Springfield and the entire region.

This year’s Distinguished Lecturer, Dr. Karin Öberg, Astronomy professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies for the Department of Astronomy at Harvard University titled her remarks, “Christian Creation and the Big Bang Cosmology.”

Öberg, being the most cited living astronomer in the world, aims to uncover the way in which chemical processes affect planet formation. Her research team, The Öberg Astrochemistry Group, actively does work through laboratory experiments, astrochemical modeling, and astronomical observations of molecules in planet-forming disks around young stars.

The St. Augustine Center for Ethics, Religion, and Culture aims to increase engagement and discourse on the most pressing questions related to ethics, religion, and culture in today’s society, and help lead the community in thoughtful, engaging dialogue.

The lecture will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. and will also take place virtually via Zoom. To register for the event, visit their website.

For more information on Dr. Öberg, please visit here.