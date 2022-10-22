SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra had its opening night Saturday for the 2022 to 2023 concert season with “Sensational Beginnings.”

Grammy-winning and world-renowned conductor, JoAnn Falletta, who has guest conducted over 100 orchestras across North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Africa, conducted the Orchestra’s first concert of the season.

The community was able to come together Saturday night and enjoy the various musical stylings of the orchestra. Everything from Dances of Galanta to Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto was played Saturday night.

Interim Executive Director Paul Lambert told 22News, “I hope they all bring somebody in and come back next time, we grow the audience together, and really have a great return to music in downtown Springfield.”

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s concert season will feature six classical performances and two “pops” concerts. The next concert of the season will be on Saturday, November 5 titled “Messages from Mozart.”