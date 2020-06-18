World Sikh Parliament deliver free meals to Holyoke Medical Center staff

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Holyoke Medical Center employees enjoyed a delicious lunch of Indian food Thursday afternoon.

Food prepared and delivered by the World Sikh Parliament, an international philanthropic organization. They brought enough food to feed 800 men and women who work at Holyoke Medical Center.

Benefactors, such as Gurninder Singha Dhalizwaz, wanted to show their appreciation for the role hospitals play during these perilous times.

Dhaliwaz told 22News, “Doctors, everybody who works in the hospital putting their lives on the line, effecting lives, hard-working people leaving their families homecoming to work working hard.”

Rebecca MacGregor told 22News that she and fellow staff appreciate the meals.

“Over the last few months, we’ve had a lot of organizations have reached out and wanted to donate food for our staff. We offer a free meal to our staff every Thursday,” said MacGregor.

Earlier this year, the Sikh organization raised its flag over Holyoke City Hall.