WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you didn’t get enough of the sounds and sights of planes during the Westfield International Air Show, you’ll have a chance to see two of the rarest World War II bombers in June.

The event includes rides on some of the planes and tours inside the planes. The full schedule can be found on the AirPower History Tour’s website.

The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” will take to the skies over Westfield during the AirPower History Tour on Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. The two bombers will arrive on Monday, June 5 and be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a RC-45J Expeditor and the P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter.”