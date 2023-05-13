SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield hosts the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Saturday.

The breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street. This year’s breakfast will celebrate Springfield’s 387th birthday. Pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice, and milk will be available.

The honorary chair for the pancake breakfast will be Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood this year.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley will be among the officials at the event, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and her dedicated team, and all of the sponsors, volunteers and supports to celebrate our World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast. This family-friendly and wonderful event draws thousands to our downtown to enjoy a warm breakfast of pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice, milk and more. I also want to thank all of the workers and volunteers; without them this World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast wouldn’t be possible. Special thanks to our Springfield Police Officers and Firefighters, DPW workers and Parks personnel for their efforts too. So come on down and kickoff your weekend with a good pancake breakfast. Hope to see you there.”