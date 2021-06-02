World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield postponed to August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast that is held in Springfield every year has been postponed to August.

According to the Spirit of Springfield, the breakfast was originally scheduled for May 15 but will now be held on Saturday, August 21 in the middle of Main Street.

The pancake breakfast was unable to be held in 2020 due to COVID-19. In April, the Spirit of Springfield announced that the 2021 event would be postponed, but they were unable to announce a new date at that time.

“First, we got the go-ahead for Star-Spangled Springfield, and now we can proceed with the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said. “I can’t wait to see Main Street bustling with people and pancakes.“

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast has been a tradition for Springfield since 1986 when the City of Springfield celebrated the 350th anniversary of its founding.

Pancakes, bacon, milk, juice and coffee will be included in the breakfast.