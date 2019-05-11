World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast was held on Main Street in Springfield Saturday.

This Pancake breakfast is a tradition for the city of Springfield, and one of the biggest events the Spirit of Springfield holds every year.

A 2,000 foot table stands in the middle of Main Street to accommodate the massive crowd. Each year thousands of people attend.

“The pancake breakfast is really good. I didn’t put much syrup but it was good,” Sade Franco Martinez of Springfield told 22News.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is all donation based. Volunteers cooked up 990 pounds of bacon and mixed 500 gallons of pancake batter.

“I’ve been doing this for the past 5 years I love this event it’s great,” said volunteer Joe Conti. “We are here with the community getting involved with them.”

The pancake breakfast bring businesses, volunteers, and people from all over western Massachusetts together. But, even though there’s hundreds of people it’s an event that really brings the community together.

Yanaideliz Vazquez of Springfield told 22News, “I think it’s a fun event. I think it’s a good way to get different cultures and different people to get together and celebrate.”

To prepare for the breakfast Main Street was closed from Bridge Street to State Street Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Boland Way, Harrison Avenue, Court Street, and Bruce Landon Way were all closed to the public on Saturday as well.

