WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction activities have resumed on the Woronoco Bridge project, which includes new restrictions for some vehicles.

As part of a larger, ongoing construction project, MassDOT has announced that weight limits will be in place along the Woronoco Bridge as work continues.

Work continues on the Woronoco Bridge project, which carries I-90 over the Westfield River on the Montgomery-Russell line. As construction resumes, new weight restrictions are in place for trucks. No trucks over 80,000 pounds can travel over the bridge.

Trucks that exceed the posted weight limit will be detoured off Route 20 and Route 202, this is causing some concern for local residents as trucks pass through local roadways.

“I live in the downtown area and I see a lot of trucks,” said Victoria Ferrara-Lawlor of Westfield. “It’s been such a hassle lately. and it just makes driving and my commute way worse.” On top of increased traffic, some raising concerns over points within the detours with weight limits of their own, like Cowle’s Bridge along Route 10 and 202.

Mayor Michael McCabe says there’s some good news for that area, “Westfield is kind of on an island, Cowle’s Bridge is the south entry port to our little island out here, that no longer has a weight restriction. We’re going to have to make the best of it as it is. In the end result, people will be able to travel safely over the Russell-Montgomery Bridge on the turnpike, so that’s a positive.”

If you’re traveling through the detoured area, expect delays. The project is set to take about two years to complete.