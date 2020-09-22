Would you agree to a COVID-19 test before boarding a flight?

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 is a concern on the minds of people heading out on a flight, but one airline in Italy thinks it has a potential solution.

It’s called the COVID-tested flight, here’s how it works. Passengers would have to take a rapid test before boarding, with results coming back in 30 minutes.

Passengers can also provide a negative test result as long as long as the test was within 72 hours.

The goal is is to make sure that everyone on board is COVID-free. Residents like Dan Gomez from Springfield says it feels like it could make things complicated for travelers.

“I’m just not too comfortable with it yet. I think there can still be another way instead of having it too close to flight time,” said Gomez. “But I guess that the most important thing is to keep all of the passengers safe and protected.”

Right now, the COVID-tested flights are only available from Rome to Milan.