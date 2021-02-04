Would you get the 66% effective Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine if approved?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency authorization from the FDA for their COVID vaccine.

The company released data last week showing their one dose vaccine was about 66 percent effective in protecting against the virus.

The FDA has indicated it would authorize a vaccine that’s safe and at least 50 percent effective.

22News spoke with one resident tonight who would get Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine if it were approved.

“It’ll help vaccinate more people even faster and maybe we’ll get things back to normal,” said Katherine Howard. “I’ll take the vaccine as soon as I can get it, I’m signed up in Phase 2 as an educator so I hope it can progress quickly into all the stages and get everybody vaccinated.”

Infectious disease experts point out that Johnson & Johnson’s efficacy rate can’t be used as a direct comparison with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The company’s trial was conducted when there were more infections and new, contagious variants.