Wound Care Center in Holyoke recognized for clinical excellence

Members of the HMC Wound Care Center team stand in the hyperbaric chamber room with the 2020 Center of Distinction Award. From left to right: Lizbeth Pacheco, Dawn Connolly-Schafer, RN, Ann Johnson (Program Director), Dr. Savitri Rambissoon (Medical Director), Ryanne Whalen, LPN, and Ginny Fuhringer, RN.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center’s Wound Care Center has received the Center of Distinction award by Healogics.

Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, granted the award to HMC’s Wound Care Center due to high reports of patient satisfaction.

“This is the fifth consecutive year that the HMC Wound Care Center has been recognized as a Center of Distinction… It is a testament to our phenomenal team and their dedicated commitment to healing our patients with high quality, compassionate care.” Ann Johnson, Program Director

Patients can be referred to The Wound Care Center by their primary care physicians, other specialists, through self-referrals. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.