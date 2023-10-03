WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield on Weekends (WOW) is gearing up to deliver a day of autumnal delights at the seventh annual PumpkinFest celebration, set to take place on Saturday, October 14th, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Regardless of the weather, families can look forward to a bountiful assortment of free activities held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park, situated off South Broad Street in Westfield.

“PumpkinFest is the quintessential harvest festival,” said Bob Plasse, PumpkinFest co-chair. “It represents the collaboration of many organizations and businesses, as well as the kindness of numerous volunteers. It has become a city tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to Westfield each year.”

Courtesy of Westfield on Weekends

BankESB, the premier sponsor of the event, plays a central role in making PumpkinFest possible. The heart of the festival is the Pumpkin Carving Tent, where children and their families can carve or decorate gutted pumpkins at no cost. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes.

“With the generous help of Big Y, we will have close to 1300 pumpkins available while supplies last,” Plasse added. “We are also grateful to Boy Scout Troop #821, who will gut and guard the pumpkins during a campout at the site the night before our event, and to the staff of the Boys and Girls Club, who will manage the booth during the day.”

Once pumpkins have been transformed into works of art, they can be displayed in the Pumpkin Patch around a colossal pumpkin sculpture, crafted by local sculptor Sebastian Glebocki. Attendees can also capture memories with their creations at the Photo Booth, provided by Witalisz & Associates Real Estate.

A Day Full of Family Fun

PumpkinFest offers an array of children’s activities and games provided by local organizations, including the Greater Westfield YMCA, Amelia Park Children’s Museum, The Greater Westfield Boys and Girls Club, Home Depot, the Friends of the Athenaeum, and more.

Families can get a sneak peek of their Halloween costumes at All-Star Dance Center’s Trunk or Treat, where harvest treats will be distributed from 11 am to 3 pm from seasonally decorated cars, while supplies last.

Youngsters can also explore G & E’s Big Rig Rally, a hands-on experience that allows them to touch various trucks and service vehicles, while meeting the dedicated individuals who operate them. This year’s event features “big rigs” from organizations such as the Westfield Fire and Police Departments, Westfield G & E, the 104th Fighting Wing at Barnes Airport, and the Massachusetts State Police.

Marketplace and Performances

The Vendor Marketplace will host 35 artisans, crafters, and vendors offering a wide variety of merchandise, including textiles, fine art prints, toys, clothing, quilts, seasonal decorations, jewelry, and more. A list of participating vendors can be found on WOW’s website.

Live entertainment will grace the Main Stage throughout the day. DJ Jay Pagluica will spin a mix of children’s and pop music, while the Westfield High School Show Choir, directed by Korey Bruno, and the Westfield High School Pep Band, directed by Patrick Kenndy, will provide captivating performances. The All-Star Dance Center, directed by Kim Starsiak, will take the stage as well.

Strolling performers, including Anne Cubberly’s 10-foot tall giant puppets, Maggie the Clown, who will juggle and craft balloon animals, and characters from the enchanting land of O, will delight attendees with their interactive antics.

Haunted Rink and More

For the second consecutive year, WOW has partnered with Amelia Park Ice Arena to present a Haunted Rink featuring a free Haunted House from 11 am to 3 pm and a Costumed Skate from 3 pm to 5 pm. There will be a $10 admission fee per skater with skate rental available for $4. At 4 pm, costumes will be judged for a chance to win a $50 Amazon Gift Card and 4 skating passes. The rink’s snack bar will also be open for refreshments.

Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour

In conjunction with PumpkinFest, WOW will present its fourth drive-by tour of Haunted Houses from October 15 through 31. Residents can view and list their haunted houses on an interactive map at westfieldonweekends.com and WOW’s Facebook page. Sign-ups can be done at PumpkinFest or by submitting addresses on Facebook or through the WOW website.

PumpkinFest promises to be a day of family-friendly festivities and community spirit that celebrates the arrival of fall in Westfield. Don’t miss out on this exciting annual tradition!