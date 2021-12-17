Wreaths Across America: Ceremony to honor veterans in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wreaths Across America will host a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the service of military veterans on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will take place at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Wreaths will be placed on the graves and as many names as possible will be read aloud.

This event is open to the public to pay their respects to the duty and service of all local veterans and fallen heroes.

Parking for this event will be off-site at Six Flags New England on 1623 Main Street in Agawam. Shuttle buses will be provided for those attending this event.