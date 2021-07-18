Wreaths Across America honor Springfield Vietnam Veteran

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wreaths Across America Mobile Memorial rolled into Agawam Saturday to honor Veterans from Western Massachusetts.

Also being honored was Vietnam Veteran from Springfield Don Roberts was overwhelmed to receive a pin marking the end of the Vietnam War. Alysha Walker, who recently served in Afghanistan, did the honors.

“Like I said, I’m speechless, it feels really nice. I guess that’s the best way to put it. I came to find out a little more about the Wreaths across America,” said Roberts.

Roberts became one of eleven Vietnam Veterans living in the Pioneer Valley to be honored by the Wreaths Across America organization Saturday. The non-profit based in Maine is on a 54-city tour across America.