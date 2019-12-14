Wreaths Across America honors Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A rainy day for a somber event in western Massachusetts Saturday.

Hundreds of people visited the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to lay wreaths on headstones.

The annual holiday time event honors those who have served.

One family makes the annual event a group tradition.

“Our father is buried here and so we come every year to pay tribute to him,” said Katie Gauvin of Granby. “And then we also do the same for anybody else in the cemetery.”

Katie and her brother, Frank Gauvin, joined the military to follow in their father’s footsteps. They bring their entire family to pay tribute during the event.

“People in this cemetery some of them have lost their lives fighting for our country but all of them have served our country in one way or another,” she said. “So, it’s our duty to come out here and remember them and to pay this little tribute to them at the holidays.”

People of all ages and backgrounds attended the rain or shine event Saturday, dedicated to honoring those who served during the holidays.

This year Wreaths Across America had more than 8,000 wreaths to place on headstones. Enough to cover the entire cemetery.

“I’m here to lay wreaths on my brothers and sisters graves,” Frank told 22News, “We served in the Armed Forces in the Navy and all over. And this is my third year coming here. I feel it’s my duty to, lay wreaths. It’s a sad moment for all of us.”

Wreaths Across America organizes similar events all around the country.