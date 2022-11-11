AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Veterans’ Council paid tribute to the men and women who serve our country Friday.

They gathered on the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Bridge in the morning where they placed a wreath honoring veterans of all wars. It’s a tradition that began about 15 years ago.

Aldo Mancini is the chairman of the Agawam Veterans Council. He told 22News why its important to honor our troops, “Being a Vietnam era Veteran, the way they were treated when the guys came back, we make an effort to not let these troops now go through what we went through.”

The veterans group also holds a similar observance on the bridge on Memorial Day.