SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a lot of action in a wrestling ring in downtown Springfield and dreams came true for a young wrestling fan who got his big break and a chance to make a difference for a loved one.

Vincent or “Triple V” has always dreamed of wresting for the WWE! And thanks to local community efforts, Vincent was flown out from his home in Florida to fulfill that dream. Saturday night’s proceeds going towards Vincent and his family.

Vincent is raising money for his sister who is paralyzed and in need of eye surgery. Vincent told 22News he wants to provide for his family and have his home remodeled for accessibility for his sister Janie.

22News spoke to Triple V and the people who made it possible for him to be at Dream Mania Saturday night.

“He dreams to be the first wrestler on WWE with Down Syndrome,” said Jeremy Leary of Blitzkreig Pro Wrestling. “We flew him out with Callisto and Samurai Doso. We are super happy to have him and raise some money for his family and fulfill his dream.”

The Blitzkreig Pro Wrestling team provided Triple V with a two-day contract to wrestle Saturday.