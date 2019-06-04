Wright Flight teaches local students how to fly an airplane

Hampden County

by: Taylor Knight

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Westfield and Southwick learned all about flying at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport. 

It’s part of Wright Flight, a 12-week program that introduces students to science, technology, engineering, and math to prepare them for careers in the future. 

“Aviation career opportunities are immense right now. Aviation is a great industry to be in,” said Mike Gutowski, president of Western Massachusetts Wright Flight. 

Students toured the control tower, checked out a Life Star helicopter, and used the flight simulator.

“They were funny,” said Jessica Armstrong, a 7th grader at St. Mary’s. “My friend Reese landed not on the runway and I flew through a tree.”

Then, students got to show off their skills, and go up in the air with an instructor to fly a real plane. 

One 7th grader from St. Mary’s said it was nerve-wracking flying a plane, but he hopes to get used to it one day. 

“I would love to be a commercial pilot,” said Grant Labrie. “That would be awesome.”

Another student told 22News although she wants to become a lawyer one day, she will need to be able to fly a plane, too. 

“I want to have my own private jet, so I’m going to need to know how to fly it,” added Reese Gibson. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick